Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,635 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ACV Auctions worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,888 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $121,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,875 shares of company stock worth $8,466,708.

ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 1,399,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,036. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.