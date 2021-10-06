Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 56,511 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,511 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $218,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.59. The company had a trading volume of 613,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

