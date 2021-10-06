Winslow Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200,688 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ServiceNow worth $409,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.84.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 749.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

