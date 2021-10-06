Wolfe Research Downgrades Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Hold

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.62.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$23.25. 1,756,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,042. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

