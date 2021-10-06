Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0854 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $685,973.56 and approximately $66,695.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,500.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.23 or 0.06477797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.00323108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.30 or 0.01115839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00099531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.76 or 0.00516671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00359474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00275390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

