Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) shares were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

