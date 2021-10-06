World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WRLD opened at $199.79 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average of $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

