Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.67, but opened at $35.92. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xencor shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 172 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XNCR. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Xencor alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter worth $1,430,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.