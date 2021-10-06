Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 514,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,504. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

