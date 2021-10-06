Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $48.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 384954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

