Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,932 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,603 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. 1,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,182. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

BXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

