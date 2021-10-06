Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,772. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

