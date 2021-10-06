Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 450.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 79,146 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

VNO traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

