Xponance Inc. Buys 956 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE PSB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,678. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.70.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

