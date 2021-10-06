Xponance Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

