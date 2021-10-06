Xponance Inc. Makes New $410,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $119,344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 121,470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 28.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,788,000 after acquiring an additional 119,934 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Omnicell by 103.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,588 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.65. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $162.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.67, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

