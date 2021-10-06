Xponance Inc. Makes New $453,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 67,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

