Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $56,210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,657. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

