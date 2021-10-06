XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,851 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:API traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

