XTX Topco Ltd Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 395,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.