XTX Topco Ltd Invests $315,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Shares of GLOB traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,215. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.11.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

