XTX Topco Ltd Invests $327,000 in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,072. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

