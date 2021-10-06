XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,375. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.72 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

