XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after buying an additional 844,980 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 73,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

