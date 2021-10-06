Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.04.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

