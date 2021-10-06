Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

DAO opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. Youdao has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

