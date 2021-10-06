Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.