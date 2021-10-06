Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.85.

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,973. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $91.83 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

