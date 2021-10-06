Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AMETEK by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AMETEK by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AMETEK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $125.45. 963,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

