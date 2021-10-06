Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.48. 20,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

