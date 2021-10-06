Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $4.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.31 billion and the highest is $4.39 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.25. 1,832,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,031. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

