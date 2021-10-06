Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to report sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.54 billion and the lowest is $16.45 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.23 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. 4,353,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

