Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $9.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 349.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $16.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 11,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

