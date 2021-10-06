Zacks: Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $63,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 2,693,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,022. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

