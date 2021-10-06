Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Brokerages predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report sales of $1.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. electroCore reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

electroCore stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 551,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in electroCore in the second quarter worth about $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 26.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.