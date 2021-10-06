Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 405,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $933.22 million, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

