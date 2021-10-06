Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 394,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 25,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,402. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

