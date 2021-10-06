Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.09. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 332,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. SunPower has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

