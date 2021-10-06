Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $32.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.62 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $102.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $103.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 147,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vapotherm by 134.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 130.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

