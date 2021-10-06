Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 564,251 shares of company stock worth $22,403,598. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. 1,660,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,455. Avantor has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.