Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. 115,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.06.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.