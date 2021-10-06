Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report $491.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $486.20 million to $497.00 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $322.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

