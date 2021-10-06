Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.21 Million

Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $222.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $267.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $911.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.39 million to $933.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $932.33 million, with estimates ranging from $908.20 million to $968.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.90. 225,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

