Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. The Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 584,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.