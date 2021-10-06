Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.