Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 637,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,746. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,918 shares of company stock valued at $26,161,215 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

