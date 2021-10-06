Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) to Hold

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $387.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outperformed the industry so far in the year. Markedly, acceleration of omni-channel capabilities, international expansion, new product categories as well as customer-centric product and marketing strategies have been contributing to its performance. This is evident from the company’s stellar first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and compared favorably with the year-ago period. The quarterly results were driven by strength in the HOKA ONE ONE, UGG and Teva brands as well as solid gains across direct-to-consumer channels. Impressive performance led management to raise fiscal 2022 view. However, Deckers expects operational headwinds like capacity constraints and elevated costs with respect to warehouse employee safety and payroll costs.”

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.29.

NYSE:DECK traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.63 and a 200-day moving average of $371.61. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

