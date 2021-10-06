Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to Strong Sell

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of KRA stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. 4,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.44. Kraton has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after purchasing an additional 244,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,046,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kraton by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after buying an additional 811,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.