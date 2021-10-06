Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that TDK will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

