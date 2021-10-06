Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.73.

NYSE CCU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

